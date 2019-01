A man has reportedly suffered acid burn injuries at a Canterbury dairy factory this afternoon.

Emergency services are rushing to Westland Milk Products plant at Rolleston, south of Christchurch.

St John said they were on the way.

Police say they were notified of the Westland Place workplace incident at a warehouse at around 1.26pm.

Officers have been sent to the scene to help but a police spokeswoman said St John and Worksafe will be the lead agencies.

