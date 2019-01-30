One of three men initially charged in relation to the death of a former Auckland student has pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.

Samoan resident Robert Ash appeared in the island nation's district court, on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to the charge in relation to a separate incident involving the late Jeremiah Malaki Tauiliili.

Tauiliili, in his 20s, suffered severe head injuries when he was allegedly attacked by up to three people at a popular bar and restaurant in Apia in late November last year.

He would succumb to his injuries just a few days later on December 5.

Ash appeared in court wearing a white shirt and black tie.

His guilty plea is in connection to a separate incident involving Tauiliili on the same night, the Samoa Observer reported.

Ash is due to be sentenced on February 22.

Two other men, Herman Westerlund and Suapaina Savaiinaea, have both pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges against them in relation to the death of Tauiliili, a father of one.

A hearing for the pair is scheduled to take place in Samoa on June 10, the newspaper said.

Tauiliili spent several years in New Zealand after being granted a scholarship to study here.

He was a student at Canterbury University for some time, before transferring to Auckland to be closer to his partner and their now 3-year-old son.

Tauiliili graduated from the Auckland University of Technology in December, 2017, with a Bachelor of Engineering Technology.

He had been working as a civil engineer for Samoa's Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure at the time of his death.