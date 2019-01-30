A member of a group of troublesome travellers remains on the run from New Zealand police.

The 26-year-old British man has been charged with fraud, reckless driving and assault with a weapon but failed to appear in court yesterday after being granted bail last week.

Today, a police spokesman confirmed the man was yet to be apprehended.

The Brit has also been granted interim name suppression, meaning police can't ask for public help in finding the man by releasing his photo and name.

He was supposed to appear in the Auckland District Court to amend his bail address yesterday after being released from custody last Friday.

As part of his bail he was required to present himself at the Auckland central police station every day, not apply for any travel documents, not contact two other alleged offenders, and not engage in any work.

The man's next scheduled court appearance is on February 8, when he is expected to enter a plea to the charges.

The assault and driving allegations were a result of an incident at Takapuna Beach in Auckland on January 13.

Krista Curnow was at the North Shore beach when the incident unfolded earlier this month and alleged a car veered towards her.

She said the British driver also tried to take her cellphone while she attempted to photograph the car's licence plate.

Shortly after the family of tourists arrived in New Zealand in late December they began making headlines around the world.

The first incident was filmed and showed confrontational behaviour at Takapuna Beach, with a young boy threatening to "knock your brains out" when challenged by locals.

The wanted British man is the second member of the group to be have been charged by police.

Tina Maria Cash, 26, admitted theft charges this month after she stole energy drinks, rope and sunglasses from an Auckland service station.

She was convicted and ordered to pay $55 in reparation.

Five members of the group were also served deportation liability notices.