A member of a group of unruly tourists accused of a Takapuna Beach assault has been granted name suppression.

The 26-year-old British man, charged with assault and reckless driving, appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon before Community Magistrate Jan Holmes.

Police supported the suppression application.

The man has consented to being remanded in custody overnight before seeking bail.

Advertisement

He will reappear tomorrow for a bail application.

• 'Unruly tourists' crash car in Māngere

Krista Curnow was at Takapuna Beach on January 13 when the alleged incident unfolded.

She alleged a car veered towards her and the British driver tried to take her cellphone while she tried to take a picture of the car's licence plate.

She was pleased to hear police had taken action and followed through, she said.

A family of British tourists made headlines around the world since a video emerged of rubbish being strewn on a Takapuna Beach reserve, a court appearance for theft, refusal to pay for food or services as well as hectoring hospitality staff.

Four people, believed to be part of the 15 or so unruly tourists, have already been served a deportation liability notice (DLN) as a result of an incident at Burger King in Hamilton.