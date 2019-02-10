The hunt for Wintec's new boss has begun with the Waikato-based tertiary institute engaging an outside consultancy firm to start the search before its predecessor has officially left.

Auckland-based Generator Talent Group is leading the hunt for the new chief executive, after Mark Flower's resignation in November last year, at an estimated cost of $75,000.

Flowers does not officially retire from the role until March and will remain on sick leave until then.

The successful candidate will have previous experience as a chief executive and will be proactive in developing strategic partnerships with other tertiary providers both within New Zealand and overseas, according to the job listing.

Advertisement

"We are interested in hearing from individuals with a proven track record of effective leadership at a senior executive level, preferably within the education sector," the ad said.

Other required skills are the ability to develop strategies that enable the organisation to prosper, and a leader who can drive change and business growth while also managing numerous stakeholders.

The remuneration for the Wintec chief executive role in the year-ended June 2018 was between $420,000 and $429,000, according to the State Services Commission's senior pay report.

Wintec Council chairman Barry Harris said Generator Talent Group was chosen from a handful of agencies who tendered for the process because of its extensive search networks.

It was difficult to estimate how long the search process would take, Harris said, but was hopeful an appointment would be made by April.

The recruitment cost was standard for this level of executive, he said.

The successful candidate will take over the top role following a some turbulent few years for the organisation, which has spent more than $400,000 into investigations and related legal costs defending them.

A draft Audit NZ report into Wintec's overseas spending and expenses was completed at the end of October at a cost of $130,000, which is $50,000 more than initially estimated.

A separate investigation being carried out by Auckland Queen's Counsel Simon Mount into historic allegations involving Flowers is still under way at a cost of $100,000. Legal fees were last known to be sitting around $205,000.

Last year Flowers denied his resignation had anything to do with the two investigations being carried out.

He has been on paid sick leave since August 2018, resigned citing health issues and the fact he is turning 70 this year and is ready to retire.

Wintec's senior advisor and director of international David Christiansen has been appointed the role of acting chief executive in Flower's absence.

The deadline for applications for the role closes on February 11.