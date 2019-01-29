A truck driver was going too fast around a corner when he lost control, weaved across the road before slamming into a pedestrian who was walking his dog, killing them both.

Ian Douglas Minnear today appeared in the Hamilton District Court, where he pleaded guilty on a charge of careless driving causing the death of David Brian Besley as he and his dog walked along Osborne Rd, Horsham Downs, on September 5, last year.

Besley and his dog were walking north unaware that Minnear was just seconds away from hitting them from behind.

Minnear, of Glenview in Hamilton, had just dropped his third load of product off at a quarry on Resolution Dr about 11.30am that day.

The court heard how the 55-year-old crossed the centre line as he entered a moderate right-hand bend.

His speed was "too great" to negotiate the corner safely and has steered the truck and trailer unit to the left and into a ditch.

He travelled about 40m along the ditch before getting back on the road, veering right, crossing the centre line and up over the eastern side footpath.

Minnear struck Besley and his dog before his vehicle ploughed through a fence, coming to a stop 50m into a roadside paddock.

When questioned by police, Minnear said he crossed the centre line by about 1m to 1.5m as he was coming out of the corner and only travelling about 55km/h to 60km/h.

He said he felt the left wheel slipping and the truck veering into the drain on the left-hand side of the road. He tried to control the truck's slide down into the drain, and after coming out, the truck proceeded to carry on and hit the victim and his dog.

His lawyer Mark Sturm said his client was keen to take part in a restorative justice conference with the victim's family.

Community magistrate Kathryn Wilson convicted Minnear on the charge and remanded him at large to reappear for sentencing on March 22.