A former Kāpiti boy has had the honour of conducting a coin toss in front of his tennis idol Novak Djokovic.

Cody Atkinson, 10, had the moment at the start of the men's world number one Djokovic's quarter final clash against Kei Nishikori in the Australian Open.

The youngster was at the tournament after he was selected to represent Queensland at the Australia Super 10s national camp.

"Tennis Australia run a Super 10 series across Australia for under 10 year olds," his father Jamie Atkinson said.

Advertisement

"Each state runs a trial day and selects 16 boys/girls to participate.

"At the end of the season four boys and girls are then selected from each state to attend the national Super 10s camp.

"This is held at the Australian Open where they train and play against the top kids in the country.

"Throughout the week there are opportunities for them to hit with professional players and do a coin toss for those who display sportsmanship, work ethic and more.

"Cody rang us when he found out and was so excited that he couldn't talk straight.

"Djokovic is his tennis idol so he also had a few nerves.

"My wife Amy and I bought tickets to the match so we could watch him [in the Rod Laver arena].

"Once on court Novak asked him his name.

"Cody replied and told him that he was his favorite player to which Novak replied with a 'Oh that's really nice. Thank you'."

Cody's take on the whole experience: "I was super excited and nervous all at once to be on international television and to meet my idol."

Cody grew up in Kāpiti before settling in Broadbeach, Australia, to further his tennis playing development.