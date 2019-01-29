The Eastern District police serious crash unit is urging any witnesses to the fatal crash in Hastings to contact them with any information they might have.

A 13-year-old cyclist was critically injured after he was involved in a crash with a van yesterday around 5pm before dying today.

Police hope to speak to anyone with information - in particular the occupants of a blue double-cab ute and a blue and grey people mover-style van which were travelling south on Railway Rd towards the intersection of Southampton St.

They understand the cyclist was travelling east on Southampton St before crossing the Railway Road intersection into the southbound lane of traffic before colliding with the northbound van.

Hastings Boys High School principal Rob Sturch said the Year 9 boy was supposed to join his brother, who is in Year 10, at the school on Tuesday.

"He's been into school, he's purchased his uniform, he's done everything he's had to do to prepare for the year and then this has happened," Sturch said.

"By all accounts he was a bright, friendly boy. It's a real shame we never got to know him a bit better."

The boy had graduated from Hastings Intermediate last year and had lots of friends also starting at Hastings Boys High.

"Some boys have not come in today and that's fair enough," Sturch said.

"We will have a guidance counsellor on desk for anyone who feels they need it.

"It's just a tragic day for the school. We have a really great year coming up, a great group of Year 9s and to lose one before we've started is a loss we all feel."

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Senior Constable Tim Rowe on 06-877-0609.