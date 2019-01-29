A young man from Palmerston North is still coming to terms with his $10.2 million Lotto Powerball win set to change his life forever.

The man, in his 20s, was out running some errands when he spotted the Lotto shop - the Feilding Video Centre - and decided to buy a ticket.

"It was totally a spur-of-the-moment purchase,'' he said.

"When I was waiting in the queue to buy a ticket, I noticed that the other line was moving faster and almost switched queues.

"I wasn't in too much of a hurry, so decided to stick to my original spot - and I am sure glad I did.''

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased from the Feilding Video Centre store. Photo / Lotto NZ

The man was with his partner when he checked his ticket and was so excited he had even bought one from the winning store that he did not immediately realise he had the golden prize in his hands.

"I actually thought my ticket wasn't a winner at first. I was so excited by the fact that I had bought the ticket from the winning store that I didn't read the numbers properly.

"When I went back for a second look, the numbers stood out straight away. At first it was like: 'No, this can't be true'. My mind was completely blown.''

He has since told his parents and immediate family - although dad did not believe him at first.

"I can be a bit of a joker, so he was sure I'd won $23 or something.''

Sunday morning was one to remember for the family; after popping over to mum and dad's place for a special breakfast.

"Mum had pulled out all the stops. She'd whipped up French toast and had a cold beer waiting for me.

"I couldn't believe she'd pulled it all together so quickly.''

Even before discussions around the money started, he said the big topic of discussion was where to keep the prized ticket safe until they could claim it.

"This was a bit of a discussion point with the family on Sunday, but we finally settled on putting [it] inside the piano seat.

"Who would ever think to look there?"

The man said he was now just taking things slowly and wanted to give himself some time to think about his next move, given his change of circumstances.

He had not even thought too much about what crazy thing he might buy, but said: "I'm sure there will be a bit of splurge in the future.''

Asked if he was planning to retire, he said he was still "pretty young'' so wanted to keep working.

But he was excited to see what the future now held for him and especially happy to be able to help mum and dad out.

"My first thought was for all the people I could help. It means mum and dad can retire early and that feels really, really good.''