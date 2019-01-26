A small North Island town is buzzing with excitement and speculation after a jaw-dropping Lotto Powerball jackpot favoured their "friendly" neck of the woods.

Feilding Video Centre Lotto operator Ann Heap said at first she thought her son was joking when he told her media outlets were reporting the store had sold a ticket worth more than $10million.

"I've come to work this morning feeling really good," Heap said.

"It is very exciting for the town."

It was the tenth big win for the store, she said.

"We trade on the fact we are Feilding's lucky Lotto store."

The winning ticket pocketed $10m from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Yesterday's draw was the second time Powerball had been struck this year.

Manawatu District Council Mayor Helen Worboys said it was awesome to see the luck spread around the country, from cities into small towns.

"To hear that it's come to friendly Feilding - that's just fantastic," she said.

"It's great news for our small community.

"Well done to whoever it is, they probably don't believe it yet."

Manawatu District Council deputy mayor Michael Ford, said there was no doubt locals would be speculating about the win this morning.

Ford, a councillor for the Feilding ward, said he wished the lucky winner all the best.

"[I'm] absolutely delighted for whoever it is," he said.

"I hope it brings happiness.

"It's nice when it is close to home."

Ford said more people had been already been coming to Feilding, both to live and to visit, because the town was "doing extremely well" economically.

But he added the big Lotto win would also "create some positive notoriety".

A number of people followed lucky Lotto shops, he said.

"It certainly will do some good."