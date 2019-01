A person is in critical condition after being cut free from a serious crash in Featherston.

The incident between a truck and a car was reported to police at about 12.30 on State Highway 2.

A police spokeswoman says initial reports were the person was trapped in the car but was conscious and breathing.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter has since taken them to hospital.

Advertisement

NZTA says the road is under STOP/GO traffic management and motorists should expect delays.