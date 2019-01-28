Smoke wafting from a house fully ablaze in the Waitākere Ranges can be seen across west Auckland.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a call came in at about 11.14am about a potential fire in the bush on Scenic Dr.

Upon arrival they found a two-storey house "well involved" in fire.

There were now six fire trucks at the scene battling to contain the blaze, which had been threatening neighbouring properties.

Firefighters had searched the home and found no occupants, the spokesman said.

Herald readers have said the smoke from the fire could be seen from the Northwestern Motorway and even Avondale.