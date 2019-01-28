A search for two missing fishermen off the coast at the bottom of the South Island enters the third day.

The alarm was raised on Sunday about 4.20pm, when it is believed two fishermen were swept off the rocks near Slope Point Rd, in the Catlins.

A police spokeswoman said the marine search would resume today at 10am, while the land and coastal search would start this afternoon at low tide.

Police had to withdraw their vessels from the marine search yesterday due to high winds and 4m swells.