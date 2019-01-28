Police have withdrawn the fishing vessels from the search for two missing fishermen in the South Island due to high winds and four-metre swells.

The alarm was raised yesterday around 4.20pm, when it is believed two fishermen were swept off the rocks near Slope Point Rd.

Police say Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) shoreline searches have finished for the day.

"The helicopter continues with air searches of the area while the LandSAR team will continue on foot until low light," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Police will continue to monitor sea and wind conditions throughout the day."

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Diver who died on Christmas Eve a beloved dad

26 Dec, 2018 1:40pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Farm tragedy widower talks of 'big hole in our lives'

15 Dec, 2018 5:00am
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Husband reveals new details about pregnant wife's death

16 Dec, 2018 5:00am
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

'They split the pod up': Anger after jet skiers chase dolphins

13 Jan, 2019 4:00pm
3 minutes to read