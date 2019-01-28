A stolen car used in a burglary of Taupo's Rebel Sport has been dumped in Lake Taupo overnight.

The vehicle, a white Mazda Familia, belonged to a family in Taupo and was stolen about 11pm on Sunday.

A police media spokeswoman said it was suspected the car was used overnight in a burglary at Rebel Sport in Taupo and it was possibly involved in other commercial burglaries too.

The car was found in Lake Taupo this morning. A police dog was used to track in the area, making police confident no one was in the vehicle when it went into the lake.

The spokeswoman said police inquiries were ongoing to establish if there's more burglary complaints in the Taupo area.