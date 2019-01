A Christchurch homeowner has had a scare today, after digging up what they thought was a hand grenade.

Police got the call about 12.52pm from an address on Kenwyn Avenue, St Albans.

The resident has been told to keep well back and go to a safe place.

A spokesperson says it is likely a historical artefact - which isn't uncommon.

Nevertheless, a bomb squad has been deployed to the address.