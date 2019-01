One person is in critical condition after a racing car caught fire in Hastings.

Police were called to assist Fire and Emergency at about 10am, a police spokeswoman said.

"One person is reportedly in a critical condition and being airlifted to hospital," she said.

The incident happened on Pitt St in Clive.

A St John's Ambulance spokeswoman said two vehicles were sent to the scene.

One patient was trasported by helicopter to Hawkes Bay Hospital.