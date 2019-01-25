A gyrocopter has crashed at Dannevirke airport, with the person inside walking away from the crash.

Police say the light helicopter crashed around 7.30 and firefighters had to put out a blaze that started in the wreck.

One person was being looked after by ambulance staff, but was walking.

It comes after a helicopter crashed in Taupo today.

The helicopter had clipped powerlines shortly before 2pm near Maroa Rd and fell onto the side of a hill below.

The occupant was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Firefighters were also spotted putting out a blaze on the side of a hill 500m north of the crash site. It was unclear whether the fire and the crash were related.