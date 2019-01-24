All trains on the Auckland network are currently suspended due to a signal issue, Auckland Transport says.

The cause of the issue and the length of time the trains will be immobile is unclear.

KiwiRail operates the signals and was investigating the fault. No trains would run

until it was resolved.

At 8am KiwiRail staff were on site looking to identifying the issue affecting the network, a KiwiRail spokeswoman said.

One commuter said at 7.50am he had been stuck on a train in Drury for more than 30 minutes and was trying to make a university exam at 8am in the CBD.

Navin Raj posted to Twitter he had been in a stationary train outside of Newmarket Station for about 30 minutes.