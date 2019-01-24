A group of unruly tourists are continuing to make headlines around the world after crashing their car in South Auckland, while another member appeared in court on assault charges.

Yesterday some of the group managed to crash their car in Mangere.

Witnesses at the scene said the van went over the median barrier at the intersection of Thomas Rd and Massey Rd.

They said the British tourists caused quite a scene as they took all their belongings from the car and proceeded to walk along the road.

Advertisement

They were said to be yelling at each other, and carrying bags and a child's car seat.

The Honda Odyssey which the group of unruly tourists crashed on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Doug Sherring

The Herald tracked down the group after the incident.

"People were shouting at us and I look back and hit a kerb," the older man said about the crash this morning.

"I punctured the wheel of the car," he said.

Another member of the group, Joe Doran, told the Herald, "People were calling me gypsy scum and my father crashed the motor [vehicle] over people calling me gypsy scum."

The car was abandoned at the bottom of Thomas Rd, with two flat tyres and the front airbags blown.

Those involved are believed to be a small number of the group of British tourists who remain in New Zealand, while the Herald understands other members of the infamous clan boarded a flight for Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Some of the British tourists accused of bad behaviour leave their Hamilton accommodation. Photo / Christine Cornege

At the same time today another member of the group appeared in court after being charged with assault and reckless driving relating to an earlier incident.

The 26-year-old British man appeared in the Auckland District Court following an alleged assault at Takapuna Beach on January 13.

Krista Curnow was at the beach when the incident unfolded.

She alleged a car veered towards her and the British driver tried to take her cellphone while she tried to take a picture of the car's licence plate.

The family of tourists have made headlines around the world since a video emerged of their confrontational behaviour at the beach.

The disturbing footage showed the tourists dumping rubbish and empty alcohol bottles on the beach - then threatening to "knock the brains out" of locals who challenged their behaviour.

In court on Thursday afternoon, the accused was granted name suppression and remanded in custody overnight before seeking bail.

He will reappear on Friday for a bail application.

The court appearance is the second for the group since their arrival in New Zealand around late December.

Tina Maria Cash, 26, admitted theft charges in Hamilton District Court on January 16 after she stole energy drinks, rope and sunglasses from an Auckland service station on two separate occasions.

She was convicted and ordered to pay $55 in reparation.

Five members of the group had also been served a deportation liability notices (DLN).