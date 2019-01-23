Sitting around a kitchen table at his Otaihanga property, in Kāpiti, Nick Ward penned a lot of the script for a new black comedy which is about to hit New Zealand television screens.

The six episode Fresh Eggs, starting on TVNZ 2 in February, stars a host of famous Kiwis including Claire Chitham, Cohen Holloway, Danielle Cormack, Dave Fane and more.

Nick, who wrote Stickmen and Second Hand Wedding, was chatting to a friend who told him people on lifestyle blocks were called fresh eggs.

"I thought it was hilarious and he said 'yeah it's because they always put out a sign that says fresh eggs'."

Nick started writing a story, set outside of Auckland, and used "a whole bunch of characters that I knew".

"The story features a couple who move out of Auckland, start the good life, and then a terrible incident happens, and things escalate from there.

"They get involved in all sorts of terrible shenanigans."

Nick took his story to various people until writer/producer Kim Harrop saw potential in it.

The scripts were created, led by Nick, with contributions from Kim, Kathryn Burnett and Paul Yates.

"It was a real team effort."

The series was shot last year in and around Auckland as well as Ngaruawahia.

"Kim produced it as well so I thought it was only right to share a creator's credit with her because she was a huge part of making it happen."

And Nick, 50, did more than put pen to paper.

"I went on set and was part of the casting and production process, which was a real change for me because normally I just write scripts.

"It was really exciting and we had such a good time.

"All the people who worked on it said to me it was the best show they had worked on which is a pretty good tick."

Nick was glad Claire Chitham (aka Waverley from Shortland Street) and Cohen Holloway, who lives in Paraparaumu, took on the lead roles of Penny and Wade.

"They were the top choices so it was a dream come true.

"Claire was in Outrageous Fortune and I thought she was terrific as Aurora...she's funny and people like her.

"Cohen is terrific too.

"Many years ago I worked with Cohen in a bank, on the tellers' line, and he was really funny then."

The series also features Lord of the Rings' John Rhys Davies as narrator.

"I wrote a terrible horror film that John was in and we became friends.

"I thought I would like to have him in Fresh Eggs and he said yes which was great.

"When I first heard his voice in episode one a chill ran down my spine."

Danielle Cormack's performance would have viewers riveted too.

"She is something else."

Being back in Kāpiti after a long stint in Auckland working on other people's projects such as Outrageous Fortune and Westside had given Nick renewed vigour.

"Coming back to Kāpiti was the best thing I ever did."

Screening times for Fresh Eggs will be announced soon.