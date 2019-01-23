A New Zealand man has died while on a trip in Bolivia with his girlfriend, the Herald understands.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was aware of the death of a New Zealander in Bolivia and is providing consular support.

No more information could be confirmed due to privacy considerations.

Bolivia is in central South America. The country covers sections of the Andes Mountains and Amazon Basin rainforest.

It is understood the man died on a stretch of highway known as "Death Road".