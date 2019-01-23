Earthquakes in Whanganui and Ruatoria have been felt by thousands of people.

Geonet reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake 5km northwest of Whanganui at 8.09pm. It was 91km deep and more than 5200 people had reported feeling it within the first 10 minutes.

Quite a shake in the North Island just now. Will get more info out soon. Preliminary details - https://t.co/QIqFZoTrnC #eqnz pic.twitter.com/IE4n6Gp7WK — GeoNet (@geonet) January 23, 2019

Most of the reports were along the west coast of the North Island from Taranaki down to Wellington with a number of people in Nelson also saying they felt the shake.

According to Geonet, a minute earlier, at 8.08pm, a magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded 10km south-west of Ruatoria. It was 32km deep and by 8.20 more than 5500 people had reported feeling it.

The felt reports for the Ruatoria shake were felt in largely the same places, according to GeoNet's felt reports.

A Twitter user in Wellington questioned whether it was an earthquake or wind saying her apartment "got the major shakes just now".

Guys was that earthquake or wind? My apartment got the major shakes just now eek #eqnz #wellington — Chamfy (@chamfy) January 23, 2019

Another person on social media posted she felt the earthquake while onstage with Nigella Lawson in Wellington.

My first earthquake while onstage with @Nigella_Lawson in Wellington. Thankfully a small one — nicky pellegrino (@nickypellegrino) January 23, 2019