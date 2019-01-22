A petrol station worker believes the unruly tourists causing chaos throughout New Zealand tried to convince him into giving away a free can of Red Bull.

Linus Merchant told Daily Mail Australia members of the family entered the Hunterville BP on Monday before driving up towards Auckland.

Joe Doran, his mother Barbara Doran, his wife Miley and the family patriarch, who has not been named, were all caught on CCTV wandering in and out of the store.

The family members eventually approached the counter swearing at each other and holding three cans of Red Bull in their hands, Merchant said.

The group paid for the energy drink cans but after Miley walked away with her can, Barbara and Joe, or John Johnson, claimed only two cans had been purchased.

"They paid for three Red Bulls [and] told me: 'We got three'. I asked: 'Where's the other - you walked off with it, it's wherever you put it," Merchant said.

Joe Doran, his wife Miley and mother Barbara were spotted at the BP. Photo / Daily Mail Australia

"[I think] they were expecting me to say they could take another one from the fridge.

"They had tried to distract me, but I recognised them as soon as they showed up and watched them carefully."

Possibly by coincidence, as soon as the group went into the petrol station store it lost power due to a gust of wind.

Merchant said it was a brief confrontation and he thought the group might have cottoned on to him knowing who they were.

"I think they realised I knew who they were and wasn't going to play their games, so they left quickly," he told Daily Mail Australia.

Yesterday morning, members of the family were spotted at Auckland Airport with luggage and were expected to leave on an international flight in the afternoon.

Members of the infamous family were spotted in Auckland city yesterday. Photo / NZME

Four of the group were seen in the vehicle bay outside the international terminal but drove off when approached by the Herald.

The same vehicle was later parked in a loading zone on Shortland St for the afternoon and even notched up a parking ticket for overstaying the 5-minute limit.

Faster than you can say "unruly tourists", the remaining members of the infamous family took off in downtown Auckland.

Their bashed up and grubby Honda Odyssey had been parked on Shortland St all afternoon until the oldest man returned around 4.45pm.

Rejecting offers to talk to a reporter on the scene by blankly ignoring them, the patriarch fired up the van and drove around the corner into Queen St.

Other members of the family including Joe, the family spokesperson in the past, and a woman got in the van near Vulcan Lane.