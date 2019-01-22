Police are investigating an aggravated robbery in Reporoa in which firearms were stolen after a man was threatened at gunpoint and hit with a bat in his home.

Detective Chris Nairn said police were investigating the aggravated robbery that happened early yesterday morning in Reporoa, south of Rotorua.

Police received a report that at 2.45am a man had been hit across the body with a baseball bat and threatened with a firearm by three men at a rural property.

The victim had minor injuries which did not require medical attention.

"Other firearms, ammunition, and electronic items including mobile phones were stolen from the property, before the offenders left in a vehicle," Nairn said.

Initial indications suggest the property was targeted.

The police investigation is ongoing and any information from the public is welcomed.

If you are aware of who may be involved or have any information which may be useful, call Rotorua police on (07) 349 9400.