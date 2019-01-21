A group of unruly tourists, believed to be part of the group of 15 who caused chaos through the North Island, lashed out at a photographer after they were kicked out of a hotel.

On Sunday the group reportedly stayed at the Ibis Hotel in Wellington's CBD but when they tried to secure accommodation at Quest Hotel on Monday, they were denied.

A line of three cars linked to the group were seen parking up outside Quest Hotel.

The Herald understands the group were booted out of Quest Hotel after they lied about the amount of people booked to stay overnight.

The group reportedly booked accommodation for six adults, but arrived at the premises with an extra four children.

The controversial tourists were kicked out of Quest Hotel in Wellington on Monday. Photo / Daily Mail Australia

After the group were booted from the hotel, one man stormed over to Daily Mail photographers and hurled abuse while attempting to snatch their camera off them.

"What you taking photos of us for?" he shouted, before getting in the photographer's face, Daily Mail Australia reported.

The man who threatened reporters claims he wasn't part of the rogue tourists, however the vehicle he was seen getting into is understood to be part of the convoy travelling around the country.

The tourists accused of bad behaviour leaving their Hamilton Accommodation on Tuesday morning. Photo / Christine Cornege

HOTEL CARNAGE

On the weekend the "holidaymakers from hell" left a bomb of rubbish in a Levin hotel with cleaners having to spend hours to get the accommodation back up to scratch.

A spokesperson for the motel told Daily Mail Australia there were cigarette butts scattered on the ground, empty red bull cans thrown around the room and towels bunched up in the shower.

The cleaner also revealed the room was "stinking of poo".

The cleaner said the room was "really messy, and it smelt like kid's poo".

"I had to open all the windows, and I told my boss to leave them open as well as the door, so it could air out."

According to the motel, spaghetti was found around the bed while cans and bottles of toiletry items were found dumped on the shower floor.

The tourist family accused of bad behaviour leaving the Hamilton District Court. Photo / Christine Cornege

It was also reported the family caused thousands of dollars of damage at Queen Serviced Apartment in Auckland on January 12 and 13.

Manager Sufi Muhammad said the family requested a year-long lease on an apartment but were offered a studio apartment for a weekend, which the family reportedly accepted.

However, Muhammad told Newshub they left the accommodation in a total mess and damaged the television and toilet.

"She didn't pay for Saturday, and on Saturday the apartment was a total mess, broken television, even the toilet was leaking."

He says he felt threatened and asked them to leave over linen and cleaning issues.