Two women charged over a home invasion which left a 92-year-old Kawakawa widow in hospital will remain behind bars until their next court appearance.

Bella Rina Rudolph, 24, of Kaikohe, appeared by audio-visual link from Auckland Women's Prison, while 40-year-old Carrisa Angelique Davis of Kawakawa appeared in person at the Whangārei District Court before Judge John McDonald yesterday.

A hearing was scheduled for today to decide if the Northern Advocate could publish photos of the two women charged over the assault.

Rudolph is charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the January 9 attack in Whangae Rd near Kawakawa.

Rudolph was initially arrested on six unrelated burglary charges relating to earlier incidents in Kerikeri, Oromahoe, Rawene, Kawakawa and Paihia.

Davis was also charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Rudolph applied for bail which was opposed by the police. Davis made no application for bail. Their next appearance is on January 30.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston said police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the home invasion.

Earlier police said two women knocked at the 92-year-old's door asking for petrol, then assaulted her with a weapon, searched her home and stole property.

The victim, who was injured and extremely shaken by the attack, was admitted to Bay of Islands Hospital and discharged late the following day.

During the incident, a number of valuable possessions were allegedly stolen from the woman's home, including jewellery and her wallet, containing bank cards.

Police recovered the stolen items last week.

The most important item to the woman was also recovered, a calling card which was given to her by her late husband more than 75 years ago.