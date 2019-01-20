Listen live: Kerre McIvor Mornings on Newstalk ZB

Today on Kerre McIvor Mornings: Is it time to change the school model? The current school structure doesn't suit everyone; Will anti-vaxxers get their head out of the sand?; And the cost of living in this country after moving back from overseas.

McIvor, a journalist, author and Herald on Sunday columnist, has taken over in Newstalk ZB's 9am-midday slot from Leighton Smith, who had reigned in the coveted time slot for 32 years before stepping down at the end of last year.

McIvor has previously hosted Newstalk ZB's afternoon show with Mark Dye and last year hosted a Sunday morning show.

This year Smith starts a new weekly podcast, which will be recorded at NZME's studios.

