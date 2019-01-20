Auckland Police arrested a man in Torbay following a police pursuit which started on the Hibiscus Coast earlier this afternoon.

Police were searching for a person in relation to a stolen vehicle which fled after officers attempted to pull over the car at 3.30pm.

A spokeswoman said a police pursuit was sparked but "quickly abandoned" near the Hibiscus Coast Highway due to the nature of the man's driving.

However, the Eagle helicopter followed the fleeing vehicle until it was successfully spiked, which resulted in the driver running away.

Another chase ensued but the driver was captured and arrested by police in Torbay.