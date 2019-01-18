It might not have warranted a major alert, but a missing teddy bear turned into the mission of the day for staff at Wellington Airport this week.

Young Ivan Golubkova was travelling with mum Elena in New Zealand and touched down in Wellington on Wednesday after spending some time in Christchurch.

But their trip to the Capital turned into heartbreak for Ivan, who later realised his favourite toy - a tiny brown teddy bear - was missing.

In an email sent to airport staff not long after they arrived that morning, she wrote that it seemed her son had been so infatuated with the giant sculptures at the terminal he forgot all about his teddy.

"My son Ivan was so excited by the sight of a huge eagle and Gandalf in the arrivals area that he lost his teddy bear.

"This bear of course is a very naughty guy and probably just decided to stroll through your wonderful city by himself.''

She went on to explain how the bear had been with her son for more than seven years; although it is not known how old Ivan is.

"[Teddy] is an avid traveller - originally from Amsterdam...he is light brown in colour with a small bow at the neck, about 30 to 40cm in length.

Ivan Golubkova is all smiles as he is reunited with his favourite teddy bear at Wellington International Airport. Photo / Facebook

"His name is The Best Bear in the world and his friend Ivan misses him very much. It would be a miracle if they meet again.''

A staffer was quick to let Elena know that they had, unfortunately, not been able to locate "The Best Bear In The World.''

They also let them know that staff had check with Airport Police who had reported back that there were no bears riding in any of their police cars.

Despite the initial email from airport staff, Ivan was in for some great news - and the miracle they were looking for - when they were contacted by the airport that they had just located his favourite bear.

A big hug and a cheesy smile from a happy young man brought the airport mission with a difference to a close.