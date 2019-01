Emergency services have been at the scene of a collision between a car and a cyclist near Whakarewarewa Forest tonight.

Two St John vehicles attended the scene on State Highway 30 near the intersection with State Highway 5 about 7.30pm.

One person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries.

17/01/19 19:24: Traffic incident in Whakarewarewa. 1 patient to Rotorua Hospital. https://t.co/mN527oeF87 — St John (@StJohnAlerts) January 17, 2019

Police are investigating the cause.