The co-workers of a man that was killed in a workplace accident in Auckland yesterday are "shocked and deeply saddened" by his death.

The man, aged in his 30s, died after emergency services attended the incident at Fletcher Easysteel on Neilson St, in Onehunga, around 4.50pm.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor said "this has shocked and deeply saddened all of us".

"My thoughts and sympathies, and those of his teammates and managers, are with his family," he said.

"We are working closely with WorkSafe as the incident is investigated and have closed the site during this process as we work with our people there to support them through this loss."

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the incident where the man suffered multiple injuries and was in a critical condition after a work site accident, a spokesman said.

"Unfortunately the patient died and Westpac 2 returned to base," he said.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said it had been notified of a fatal incident in Onehunga yesterday and had opened an investigation into the matter.

"As the incident is under investigation I can't comment any further at this time," she said.