Emergency services are attending a two-truck collision on State Highway 1 south of Sanson this evening.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred around 10.30pm at the intersection of SH1 and Lake Rd at Oroua Downs.

One lane of the highway has been closed and one patient suffered minor injuries to the chest.

Police and St John are on the scene, however, Fire and Emergency New Zealand is on route.

The spokeswoman said at this stage it was not known what the trucks were carrying.