The teen brothers who died in a crash after fleeing police in Christchurch were the nephews of a man who shot and killed a 22-year-old in the city centre in 1989 before turning the gun on himself.

The boys' father has now spoken out about the fatal crash and the link to his killer brother - urging people not to judge his children for the sins of their relatives.

Glen and Craig Mcallister died after the car hit police spikes, crashed into a tree and went up in a "huge ball of fire" on Sunday night.

Craig was 13 and Glen had turned 16 two days earlier.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Taylor, 13, was also killed.

The Herald can now reveal the young brothers were the nephews of Glen Mcallister, a skinhead who went on a murder-suicide rampage in Cathedral Square in 1989. The boys' father, Craig Mcallister, is the brother of Glen.

Craig Mcallister, left, and older brother Glen Mcallister were killed in Sunday night's crash on Blenheim Rd in Christchurch. Photo / Facebook

The younger Glen and Craig are named after their father and uncle.

Early on October 4, 1989, Craig Mcallister dropped his brother - armed with a pump-action shotgun - off in the square.

Soon after, Glen Mcallister shot 22-year-old Wayne Richard Motz dead.

He then walked 80m to the police kiosk that was situated in the square at the time and turned the gun on himself.

Glen Mcallister had been released from prison just 10 days before he shot Motz at random.

He and his brother Craig Mcallister were skinheads at the time of the murder-suicide.

Craig Mcallister yesterday spoke to the Herald about the loss of his sons - and urged people not to judge them or the rest of his family for his or his brother's past actions.

He said his sons were good boys - but conceded they had been involved in police pursuits and had stolen cars in the past.

"They were just kids," he said.

"They were just boys doing what boys do.



"I knew as soon as this happened what was going to happen with me, with my name … that my brother was going to get brought into it.

"It's not relevant - the police killed my kids … it's not about me."

After the crash Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said police had abandoned the pursuit before the fatal crash.

"Ultimately, police are here to protect our community. Our staff must strike a balance between the responsibility to protect life and the duty to enforce the law."



Craig Mcallister was never charged in relation to Motz' death.

He claimed he had to choose between dropping his brother - who he says had schizophrenia - off in the square with the gun, or a "residential area full of people".

"I had no choice … but after my brother died I pulled out of the skinhead club.



"I was drug addicted for 15 years after my brother died, but I got myself clean.



"I've been working my whole life since, my boys had a good life.

"I never let my children meet any skinheads, they were horrified when they heard stories about what I used to be like, they can't believe it was the same person.

"They didn't deserve to die ... Their burden is mine - but mine should not be theirs."



Craig Mcallister said dental records were being used to identify the three boys due to the severity of the crash and fire.

It is believed his son Glen was driving.

"They had been doing skids out the back of their mother's place about half an hour

before the crash," he said.

"Glen went with them because he wanted to protect them … from getting into pursuits and fights, he was trying to keep them safe.

"His whole life Glen wanted to be a cop … it's so cruel."

The burnt-out wreckage of the stolen car the Mcallister brothers and their friend Brooklyn Taylor died in. Photo / NZ Police

Craig Mcallister said despite his skinhead background and his brother being a murderer, he did not want his sons judged harshly.

"Yeah, they stole a car, but they just did not deserve to die."

A Givealittle page had been set up to assist the Mcallister family with funeral expenses.

More than $2500 had been donated so far.

Motz' sister Vicki Motz-Wallace spoke to the Herald about the fatal crash.



"It just put an absolute chill down my spine when the names came out," she said.



"I just knew who they were."

Motz-Wallace hoped people would consider the Mcallister family history before donating to a Givealittle page set up to fund the young brothers' funeral.

"I know this woman lost her children, but I just don't believe the money is going to a good place.

"It's unbelievable… and they did nothing to help us when my brother was killed - we had no support like that, we had nothing."

Following the crash Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said the officers involved were "absolutely devastated about what happened".

"These officers did not come to work to do anything other than to keep our community safe," he said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is also investigating.