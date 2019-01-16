A car and truck have collided near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 2pm at the intersection of State Highway 5 and Oturoa Rd.

She said there were indications there were serious injuries and she recommended drivers avoid the area if possible.

Fire Communications shift manager Craig Dally confirmed firefighters were at the scene.

He said there were four patients, three were trapped.

"Three people are trapped so we're working to extricate them."

There are also reports of lanes blocked by the crash.

Reports of a serious crash blocking lanes on #SH5 in Mamaku. More information to come when know. Please avoid the area if possible. ^MF — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) January 16, 2019

Fire and ambulance services are also at the scene.

More to come.