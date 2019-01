A motorcyclist has been flown to Auckland City Hospital following a motorbike collision near Hikutaia this afternoon.

The incident took place around 12.45pm today. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked with assisting emergency services at 12.45pm.

A male aged in his 50s suffered multiple injuries following a motorbike collision with another motorbike.