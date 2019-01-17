While Splash Planet has no shortage of white-knuckle rides, its most popular attraction is one of the most sedate.



Splash Planet manager Peran Hutchings said the Lazy River, a stream of water meandering around the swimming complex, was recently voted the most popular attraction on Splash Planet's Facebook page.



"It is about 380m around, powered by four pumps, and so you get a bit of a flow going on and that is really unique.

"A lot of other places in New Zealand may have a lazy river, but is mainly 10m long and it is part of an existing pool structure.



"So we think it is pretty cool."



Splash Planet originally opened in 1967 as a Disney-inspired theme park called Fantasyland.

Thirty years later it was relaunched by Hastings District Council after a $6.2 million upgrade.

It is the country's only aquatic-themed park, and while the watery attractions bring in the crowds, there is plenty for those wanting to stay dry such as mini golf and mini race cars.

Each year, Splash Planet attracts more than 100,000 people from all over the region,

with half its visitors travelling more than an hour to get there. It looks after the locals by offering discounted season passes for Hawke's Bay families.