Several cases of nasty accidents in the stairwells of double-decker buses are prompting Auckland Transport and bus companies to improve safety.

Since 2016, AT said there have been seven incidents on double-decker stairwells, including the death of Coreen Johns, who fell down the stairs on a Northern Express bus in July last year.

Last month, 68-year-old Len O'Connor was hospitalised after falling down the stairs of a Northern Express bus.

He flew past me face first, to the bottom landing with his legs up the stairs SHARE THIS QUOTE:

After the Tranzurban bus had stopped, he made his way from the top deck to the doors at the bottom. The bus began moving again while he was still on the stairs and he fell to the bottom.

O'Connor injured his leg, back and had some internal bleeding. He spent six days in hospital where he underwent surgery and was admitted again later in December for another operation.

Tranzit Group managing director Paul Snelgrove said the incident happened when the bus stopped at traffic lights.

He said when drivers are at lights they are forbidden from checking monitoring cameras. Drivers use the cameras to check the stairs when the bus pulls up at a bus stop.

Len O'Connor, aged 68, who was hospitalised after falling down the stairs of a double-decker bus in Auckland last month.

An internal investigation by a health and safety officer found the driver had been "100 per cent correct" monitoring the road ahead, Snelgrove said.

He said the company had learned from the incident and planned to put more signage in stairwells to tell passengers not to enter until the bus had stopped at a bus stop.

The company, he said, would suggest the signage changes to Auckland Transport, who would approve it or refine it, and then all the operators with double-deckers can make changes.

He said the company had arranged a meeting with Len O'Connor.

A Milford grandmother is also calling for safety improvements after her grandson was flung down the stairs of a double-decker bus.

In May last year, Lesley Tucker and 3-year-old grandson Finn were half way up the steps when a Ritchies bus set off at Smales Farm and she lost hold of the boy.

Tucker said the bus braked suddenly and she and Finn lost their balance.

Lesley Tucker, whose grandson was flung down the stairs after a bus braked, wants changes. Photo / Michael Craig

"I was unable to stop his momentum. He flew past me face first, to the bottom landing with his legs up the stairs ... Finn screamed the bus down," Tucker said.

The boy had a large bruise on his cheek and fearing concussion after a "mighty whack", Tucker said they got off the bus at the first stop at Victoria Park where she phoned for his father to collect them. Tucker wrenched her shoulder in the accident, which required physiotherapy.

After emailing Auckland Transport and two calls to Ritchies, she was told the company was going to look at the camera video and reprimand the driver if he was at fault. Tucker said she went overseas a few days later and did not hear anything more from Ritchies.

The Herald has sought comment from Ritchies boss Andrew Ritchie, who has not responded.

Tucker said the number one rule should be buses do not leave the station until all passengers are seated.

The two accidents come after Coreen Jones, aged 74, died after falling down the stairs on a Ritchies bus in Silverdale in July last year. She found a wallet left behind by a passenger and had gone downstairs to give it to the driver when she fell.

The matter was referred to the coroner, who is still investigating the incident.

Auckland Transport is planning safety improvements on the stairs of double decker buses. Photo / Jason Oxenham

An AT spokesman said the council body is looking at how safety can be improved on the stairwells of double-decker buses, including looking at what has been done in overseas cities like Sydney, London and Hong Kong.



"We're looking at improved railings, more vertical hand holds, improved signage, and sensors that would give an audio notification to the driver if a passenger is in the stairwell," he said.



The spokesman said AT is notified by bus companies when there are accidents on board, saying disciplinary action against drivers would depend on the individual incident.



"Drivers are trained not to leave a bus stop until the stairwell is clear. Our advice to passengers is not to go down the stairs until the bus is stopped," he said.