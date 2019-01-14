A multi-vehicle crash has temporarily closed State Highway 1 south of Whangārei.

The crash happened about 1.30pm near Oakleigh and police are diverting traffic around the scene.

SH1 OAKLEIGH - CRASH - 2:00PM, MON 14 JAN A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays on State Highway 1 in the... Posted by NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland on Sunday, 13 January 2019

Officers had opened one lane about 2pm after heavy traffic started to back up.

About 10 minutes after being alerted to the highway crash police were called to a crash on Rust Ave in central Whangārei after a rubbish truck struck the railway overbridge.

Advertisement

A second vehicle, a Toyota Landcruiser, was also involved and the driver was being checked over by St John ambulance staff but was thought to have only minor injuries.

Police asked motorists avoid the area as they organised the removal of the truck and second vehicle.