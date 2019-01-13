A gun was fired during a fight between gang members in Stokes Valley yesterday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing shotguns and machetes used in a large fight in Delaney Park, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt yesterday afternoon.

Social media users said the fight took place on George St near Delany Park and gunshots were heard by members of the public nearby.

Police today confirmed they believed a gun was fired during the fight about 3.45pm.

Advertisement

Police had searched several addresses on George St in relation to the incident but no arrests had yet been made.

Inspector James Mckay said "positive lines of enquiry were being followed".

"We want the people of Stokes Valley to feel safe, and we want them to know that violence and the unlawful use of firearms will not be tolerated."

One woman said the fight took place near the intersection of Speedy St, on the road and in a park.

"Huge group fighting in the park and over the road. Shotguns and machetes. Quiet now but still wouldn't risk it," the woman wrote.

Another woman told Newstalk ZB she saw about a dozen gang members fighting and heard "bangs" but didn't see any firearms.

However, the woman did see some gang members armed with machetes during the incident.

"We heard some yelling, we thought it was a sports event so we went outside and there was about 10-15 mongrel mob members in the park," she said.

"They were yelling at a group of people ... it was quite aggressive then we heard some bangs and some cars took off."

The woman said lots of people had walked out on to the street to watch the fight unfold.

Last year there were two gang-related shootings on Hanson Grove, Stokes Valley.

In early October, a man was shot during a drive-by shooting.

In early December, a 39-year-old man was shot on the same street and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police first received calls about gunfire at 11.56pm before they received multiple calls about more gunshots going off in the valley.

"They were really aggressive ... it's not the first time this has happened, we've got young children so it feels like a really unsafe neighbourhood," the woman said.

Police urged people who had information that would assist in identifying the offenders, or who had CCTV cameras with coverage of the Delaney Park area, to contact Hutt Valley Police on (04) 560 2600 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.