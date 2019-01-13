One person has died after a serious crash on State Highway 3 near Inglewood, Taranaki.

The incident took place on Mountain Rd (SH3) and emergency services have closed the road as a result.

Initial indications suggested one person was seriously injured and another person was moderately injured. It is not understood if one of these people have died.

A police statement said the Serious Crash Unit would examine the scene.

"Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Mountain Rd, Inglewood, New Plymouth. The road is closed, with diversions in place," the statement said.

New Zealand Transport Agency reports the crash took place near the intersection of SH3 and Durhan Rd.

The road is closed between Durham Rd Upper and Dudley Rd Upper. Motorists are asked to take extra care in the area.

