

A Hastings resident is reeling after high-speed police chase ended in her garden, causing extensive damage.

During the early hours of Saturday morning, Irene McLaren woke to what she thought was a "bomb" going off.

Instead, a car, with what she said were four young men had become "airborne", crashing through three houses on Oliphant Rd, before coming to a stop.

Irene McLaren's house suffered damage in the crash. Photo / Duncan Brown

In its wake was a pile of destruction, with fence palings and debris scattered on the ground.

Police and a dog squad arrived shortly after.

Debris can be seen on Oliphant Rd, Hastings. Photo / Duncan Brown

McLaren said two of the men were apprehended at Ebbett Park, while the other two were "hiding" in a house three doors down, leaving a trail of blood.

The side of her house copped some damage, which should be covered, bar excess, by her insurance.

However, her $7500 caravan, which she is not covered for, has been written off.

McLaren said she had spent a year renovating both the interior and exterior, and only had a top coat to go before needing to register it.

"The caravan spun around. From the impact, it split everything from the frame and it can't be replaced.

"We got most of the damage. It was quite dramatic and is still crazy to believe," McLaren said on Sunday.

"I think I'm still trying to come to terms with everything."

She had recently had part of her silverbirch tree chopped down after the last storm, and believes if that had not happened, the outcome could have been a lot more serious.

"I'm just glad there were no bodies left lying around."

McLaren said she felt police should not have engaged in the pursuit inside the city.

Inspector Matthew Broderick said about 1.15am on Saturday two officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle.

"The vehicle failed to stop and crashed into a fence on Oliphant St."

Broderick said two occupants of the vehicle were injured and taken to hospital and a third person from the vehicle was still being sought.

"The pursuit lasted less than a minute and based on the information available to me, proper procedure was followed by the officers involved.

"No complaints have been received however if any resident is concerned about the incident they are encouraged to contact police."