A fisherman has died in the Bream Bay area south of Whangārei.

Police say they were called to the scene after a water incident at Ruakaka this morning.

They were called shortly after 7am after a fisherman appeared to get into difficulty while retrieving fishing nets.

The man died at the scene.

Another person was taken to Whangārei Hospital.

A St John spokeswoman said the patient was transported to Northland Base Hospital in a moderate condition.