The Police Dive Squad has recovered a body at Whangārei Falls believed to be the international student who failed to resurface yesterday afternoon.

The scene had been blessed and Whangārei Falls had been reopened to the public, police said.

Police and Victim Support are working with the family of the victim.

A friend of the man told the Herald he was an international student from the Philippines.

He was studying in Auckland but travelled to Whangārei for a short summer break, and was at the falls in Tikipunga for an afternoon swim.

He went under the water while swimming and failed to surface.

