One person has died and four others injured in a multi-car crash in South Auckland tonight.

The crash involved four cars and occurred about 10:05pm on State Highway 1 in the suburb of Takanini, police confirmed.

Two others are in a serious condition, and two are in a minor to moderate condition.

At 10.30pm tonight police said one northbound lane and all southbound lanes along the SH1 have been closed.

One southbound lane has now been reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

Diversions are set to be put in place.

Road closures are expected to be in place for several hours and motorists should avoid the area, police advised.

