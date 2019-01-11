Two people scrambled on to the roof of their car after it accidentally drove into the sea and sank near Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The car, reportedly a black SUV, bobbed in the water then floated submerged up to its windows before disappearing beneath the surface.

The incident happened when the vehicle careered off the edge of a car park at a public reserve in Northcote Point.

The submerged car at Sulphur Beach, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

No one was injured in the incident at Sulphur Beach Reserve, which is believed to have happened when the driver accidentally missed the brake pedal.

Police and tow truck crews are at the scene with the owners of the car but the car has almost completely sunk below the harbour waters.

The car park at the reserve has no railing preventing cars from driving off the edge.

It is unclear at this stage how tow truck teams will retrieve the car.

Witness Gary Cross said he had heard the driver accidentally missed the brake pedal and went off a ramp into the water.

The incident happened about 1.50pm, he said.

The car initially floated, being submerged up to its windows.

Cross said he understood the man and woman inside the black SUV managed to escape by climbing out the windows.

They then stayed on the roof of the car before they were called to swim to shore.

Cross said he was fishing from the car park and didn't hear the initial splash as the car went into the water.

He first noticed when he saw a black object floating out of the corner of his eye.

Then about a minute later, water flowed through the open windows and the car submerged quickly.

The SUV had by that time floated about 60m offshore and maybe 120m from where it slipped into the water, Cross said.

The back end of the car can be seen just poking above the harbour waters.

Cross said it was very lucky the couple had wound their windows down before the car went into the water.

The car can be seen in the harbour. Photo / Michael Craig

A witness who did not wish to be named said he was asleep in his house truck when he heard a scraping sound.

"I looked out my window and I could see the car teetering on the edge of the sea wall here," he said.

"There were two people in the front and I yelled, 'don't move'."

"The car was rocking stopping, rocking, stopping."

In a statement, police said: "Police received a report of a vehicle that had gone into the water near Northcote Point at about 1.45pm.

"All occupants of the vehicle are on the shoreline. Police are at the scene. There are no reported injuries."

The submerged car at Sulphur Beach, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

The man said he told the couple in the car he would drive his van closer and secure a rope from it to their car to stop them going over the edge.

But before he could get his van into place, the car was already in "the drink".

The car then floated off with the wind taking it out to sea towards moored yachts.

The couple scrambled out their windows and onto the roof before the man called to them to swim to shore before it sank.

"So they ran across the roof, jumped in the water and swam to shore where they climbed up the sea wall."

The car kept floating before eventually starting to sink.

He said the couple were in a bit of a flustered state by the time they came to shore but said "something about a mat" getting stuck and stopping them pushing the brake pedal down.

They were so flustered their words came out broken, like "mat ... stuck ... and oh no", he said.

They had also told him they had insurance for the car.

The man inside the car also told the witness that he couldn't open the doors once the car went into the water because of the pressure.

He said the car's seals were airtight because no water came inside until it eventually flowed through the windows.

The witness said the couple were lucky the windows were down and they didn't get trapped.

By 3pm the car had floated a little closer to shore and its back hatch door had popped open.

The tow truck company said it planned to send a diver into the water to attach a rope to the car and then they would pull it closer to the shore before loading it onto a truck using the boat ramp.