Northland Police are aware of other instances when two women approach homes in the region asking for petrol.

Last night a 92-year-old woman was attacked in her home during a home invasion after two women approached her asking for assistance.

Police believe the recent occurrences across the mid-north area of Northland are connected to the attack on the elderly woman.

"Police are aware of recent occurrences across the mid-north area of Northland of two females, described as Māori, approaching residents asking for petrol," Detective Sergeant Greg Johnson said.

"Police believe these may be connected to the home invasion incident and we want to hear from anyone who has had such an incident happen to them in recent weeks."

The woman from last night's incident has been discharged from hospital, Johnson said, and is being supported by her family and provided with victim support.

Police said the woman is currently being interviewed by police.

The woman was attacked at her property near Kawakawa last night. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The elderly victim, who is a widow, was recovering in hospital from her injuries this morning and was extremely shaken, Detective Sergeant Greg Johnson said.

"This is an absolutely appalling incident and we know the local community in Kawakawa will be shocked and angered at how a vulnerable member of the community has been targeted," he said.

"Police are determined to finding those responsible for this shocking event and we are appealing for any information from the public that may help our investigation."

Two females approached the front door of the address asking for fuel before the widow was attacked in her home. The offenders then searched the address and stole property.

Police were seeking any information from the local community on any suspicious vehicles in the vicinity of Whangae Rd near Kawakawa between 6pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday.

The two women were described as Māori, aged in their early to mid-20s, and of medium build, police said.

The vehicle is described as possibly fawn/tan in colour and an older hatchback/liftback-style with damage to the front guards.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 09 407 9211. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," Johnson said.