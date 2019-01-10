Emergency services are scrambling to find a child reported missing in the water at Raglan earlier this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of the missing child around 3.35pm and are currently assisting in the search.

A spokeswoman for Coastguard said two jet skis and a Raglan unit vessel are operating in the water, and the Auckland air patrol is en route.

St John spokeswoman Ngaire Jones said an ambulance was on the scene and the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also attending.

According to Metservice, Raglan Bar's high tide was at 1.47pm. Wave height is forecast at 1.8 metres and the sea temperature at 21C.

Further south at Manu Bay, the wave height is at 1.6 metres.