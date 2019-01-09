Video of an inflatable boat's frighteningly close call with a 122,000 tonne cruise ship in Tauranga Harbour has prompted a warning for boaties.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council posted the video on Facebook yesterday showing the Celebrity Solstice leaving the Port of Tauranga on December 14.

The clip shows a tiny inflatable boat with multiple people on board floating in the shipping channel as the 317.2 metre ship bears down on it.

It bobs over the ship's bow wave, apparently unable to motor away.

Advertisement

The bow of the ship passes within metres of the boat as two other boats zoom in to help.

Very Lucky! Keep clear 50 metres to each side of a ship and 500 metres ahead. That’s two container ship lengths to the side and three and a half rugby fields in front. Don’t let your next trip be your last. Posted by Bay of Plenty Regional Council on Tuesday, 8 January 2019

One of the boats tows the inflatable out of the way, as the bulk of the cruise ship passes by.

"Very lucky," the council captioned the video.

It reiterated the rules for boaties: Keep clear 50m to each side of a ship and 500m ahead.