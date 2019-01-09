Hundreds of Air New Zealand customers flight plans have been disrupted following a security threat made on a flight bound for Sydney this evening.

Departing from Auckland Airport, Air New Zealand flight 711 returned to the gate before taking off due to comments a passenger made.

The flight to Sydney had to be cancelled, as well as the aircraft's flight from Sydney to Queenstown tomorrow morning.

The aircraft had been pushed back from the gate at Auckland Airport and was on the taxiway but had not taken off.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said flight 711 had to be cancelled as it would no longer meet Sydney Aiport's curfew requirements.

"The aircraft was also due to operate NZ95 from Sydney to Queenstown tomorrow morning and this service has also unfortunately had to be cancelled," they said.

"Air New Zealand apologises for the inconvenience caused to customers on both services, however, the safety and security of all passengers and our crew is naturally our first priority."

In a statement, police said they are in attendance following the threat which they report was made on the plane while it was stationary.

"Staff on the aircraft were notified of the comment by another passenger and Police were called at 8.45pm," the statement said.

Police have escorted the person who made the comment off the plane and charges are likely.